Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Cure Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives include Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, 3M, Bostik SA, Toagosei and Pidilite Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Cure Adhesive

Heat Cure Adhesive

Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Woodworking

Transportation

Medical

Other

Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel AG

H.B. Fuller

Huntsman Corporation

3M

Bostik SA

Toagosei

Pidilite Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy-based Instant Adhesives Companies

