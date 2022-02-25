NewsTechnology

Industrial Abrasives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Abrasives

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

The global Industrial Abrasives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Metallic Abrasives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Abrasives include Saint-Gobain, 3M, Almatis, Carborundum, DuPont, Barton International, Fujimi, Henkel and Jason, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Abrasives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Abrasives Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

  • Metallic Abrasives
  • Nonmetallic Abrasives

Global Industrial Abrasives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Machinery Applications
  • Electrical & Electronic Applications
  • Metal Fabrication
  • Transportation Applications
  • Other

Global Industrial Abrasives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Industrial Abrasives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Industrial Abrasives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Industrial Abrasives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Industrial Abrasives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Saint-Gobain
  • 3M
  • Almatis
  • Carborundum
  • DuPont
  • Barton International
  • Fujimi
  • Henkel
  • Jason
  • A.A. Abrasivos Argentinos
  • Asahi Diamond Industrial
  • Hermes Abrasives
  • Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Abrasives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Abrasives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Abrasives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Abrasives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Abrasives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Abrasives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Abrasives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Abrasives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Abrasives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Abrasives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Abrasives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Abrasives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Abrasives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Abrasives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Abrasives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Abrasives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Automatic Knife Gate Valves Market by Type (Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve, Electric Knife Gate Valve, Other Types), Application (Pulp and Paper, Wastewater Treatment, Oil and Gas, Mining, Power), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 20, 2021

Amitryptyline Market 2021 Scope of Current and Future, Key Players Analysis by 2027 | Sanis Health, Sivem Pharmaceuticals, …

December 28, 2021

Air Core Drilling Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2028

January 11, 2022

Polymer Emulsion Market is Recovering from Covid-19 Outbreak- More Details About key players and future analysis

January 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button