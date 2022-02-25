Industrial Abrasives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Abrasives
The global Industrial Abrasives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallic Abrasives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Abrasives include Saint-Gobain, 3M, Almatis, Carborundum, DuPont, Barton International, Fujimi, Henkel and Jason, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Abrasives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Abrasives Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Metallic Abrasives
- Nonmetallic Abrasives
Global Industrial Abrasives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Machinery Applications
- Electrical & Electronic Applications
- Metal Fabrication
- Transportation Applications
- Other
Global Industrial Abrasives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Abrasives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Abrasives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Abrasives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Industrial Abrasives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- 3M
- Almatis
- Carborundum
- DuPont
- Barton International
- Fujimi
- Henkel
- Jason
- A.A. Abrasivos Argentinos
- Asahi Diamond Industrial
- Hermes Abrasives
- Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Abrasives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Abrasives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Abrasives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Abrasives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Abrasives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Abrasives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Abrasives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Abrasives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Abrasives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Abrasives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Abrasives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Abrasives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Abrasives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Abrasives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Abrasives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Abrasives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
