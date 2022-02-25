Graphite Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Graphite Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.9% Graphite Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Powder include Nippon Kokuen Group, GrafTech, Merck Millipore and Qingdao Risheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphite Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.9% Graphite Powder

Below 99.9% Graphite Powder

Global Graphite Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Equipment

Chemical Processing

Other

Global Graphite Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphite Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphite Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphite Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Graphite Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Kokuen Group

GrafTech

Merck Millipore

Qingdao Risheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graphite Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graphite Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graphite Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graphite Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graphite Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graphite Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graphite Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graphite Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graphite Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphite Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

