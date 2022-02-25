Sugar Alcohols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sugar Alcohols market was valued at 1182.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 942.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Xylitol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sugar Alcohols include Cargill, ADM, Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Fraken Biochem, Roquette, Ingredion Inc, Sanxinyuan Food Industry, Roquette Freres and A & Z Food Additives and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sugar Alcohols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sugar Alcohols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sugar Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Xylitol

Lactitol

Maltitol

Sorbitol

Other

Global Sugar Alcohols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sugar Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other

Global Sugar Alcohols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sugar Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sugar Alcohols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sugar Alcohols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sugar Alcohols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sugar Alcohols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

ADM

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

Fraken Biochem

Roquette

Ingredion Inc

Sanxinyuan Food Industry

Roquette Freres

A & Z Food Additives

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sugar Alcohols Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sugar Alcohols Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sugar Alcohols Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sugar Alcohols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sugar Alcohols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sugar Alcohols Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sugar Alcohols Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sugar Alcohols Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sugar Alcohols Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sugar Alcohols Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sugar Alcohols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sugar Alcohols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sugar Alcohols Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sugar Alcohols Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sugar Alcohols Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sugar Alcohols Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sugar Alcohols Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Xylitol

4.1.3 Lactito

