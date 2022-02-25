High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market was valued at 6282.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7389.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mercury Lamp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US), Lithonia Lighting (US), Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US), Contrac Lighting (UK), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US), Feit Electric Company (US), General Electric Company (US) and Halonix Limited (India), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mercury Lamp

Metal Halide Lamp

Sodium Lamp

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

Lithonia Lighting (US)

Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US)

Contrac Lighting (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US)

Feit Electric Company (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Halonix Limited (India)

Havells India Limited (India)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Larson Electronics LLC (US)

Litetronics International, Inc. (US)

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

PIAA Corporation (US)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Surya Roshni Ltd. (India)

USHIO America (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Product Type

