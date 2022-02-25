Security Helmets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Helmets in global, including the following market information:

Global Security Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Security Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Security Helmets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Security Helmets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Security Helmets include 3M, NORTH, Honeywell, Dynamic, Blue eagle(CN), Deltaplus(FR), Grande (CN), MSA (USA) and Salisbury(USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Security Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Security Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene

Other

Global Security Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Security Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Field

Logging

Mining

Building

Other

Global Security Helmets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Security Helmets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Security Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Security Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

NORTH

Honeywell

Dynamic

Blue eagle(CN)

Deltaplus(FR)

Grande (CN)

MSA (USA)

Salisbury(USA)

Sata Tools (USA)

Meikang (CN)

PT (TW)

Jackson Safety

V-Gard

Westward

ARC One

BOB Dale

Condor

Moldex

Miller Electric

Weld Decal

Sellstrom

AFX

Schuberth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Security Helmets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Security Helmets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Security Helmets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Security Helmets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Security Helmets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Security Helmets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Security Helmets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Security Helmets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Security Helmets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Security Helmets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Security Helmets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Helmets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Security Helmets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Helmets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Helmets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Helmets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Security Helmets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

