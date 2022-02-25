Natural Stone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Natural Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Marble Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Stone include Topalidis, Polycor Inc, Dermitzakis, Antolini, Amso International, Pakistan Onyx Marble, Temmer Marble, Indiana Limestone Company and SINAI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Natural Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Marble

Granite

Limestone

Global Natural Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Natural Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction & Decoration

Statuary & Monuments

Furniture

Other

Global Natural Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Natural Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Natural Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Topalidis

Polycor Inc

Dermitzakis

Antolini

Amso International

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Temmer Marble

Indiana Limestone Company

SINAI

Etgran

Vetter Stone

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles

Indian Natural Stones

Aurangzeb Marble Industry

Alacakaya

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Xiamen Wanlistone stock

Xishi Group

Jinbo Construction Group

Hongfa

DongXing Group

Guanghui

Fujian Fengshan Stone

Jin Long Run Yu

Kangli Stone Group

Fujian Dongsheng Stone

Xinpengfei Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Stone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Stone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Stone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Stone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Stone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Stone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Stone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Stone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Stone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Stone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Stone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Natural Stone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Marble

4.1.3 Granite

