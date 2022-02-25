Wood Decking Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wood Decking
The global Wood Decking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Redwood Decking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Decking include Woodguard, SilvaStar, GR Plume Company, Inc, Hood Industries, Hunt Forest Products, Inc, Murphy Company, Pacific Woodtech Corporation, West Fraser LVL and Rosboro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Wood Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Redwood Decking
- Cedar Decking
- Pressure-Treated Lumber Decking
Global Wood Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Wood Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Use Building
- Infrastructure
Global Wood Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Wood Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wood Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wood Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wood Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Wood Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Woodguard
- SilvaStar
- GR Plume Company, Inc
- Hood Industries
- Hunt Forest Products, Inc
- Murphy Company
- Pacific Woodtech Corporation
- West Fraser LVL
- Rosboro
- AZEK Building Products
- Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Decking Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Decking Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Decking Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Decking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Decking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Decking Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Decking Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Decking Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Decking Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Decking Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Decking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Decking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Decking Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Decking Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Decking Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Decking Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Decking Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Redwood Decking
4.1.3 Cedar Decking
