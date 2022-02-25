Wood Decking Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Wood Decking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Redwood Decking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Decking include Woodguard, SilvaStar, GR Plume Company, Inc, Hood Industries, Hunt Forest Products, Inc, Murphy Company, Pacific Woodtech Corporation, West Fraser LVL and Rosboro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Wood Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Redwood Decking

Cedar Decking

Pressure-Treated Lumber Decking

Global Wood Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Wood Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Use Building

Infrastructure

Global Wood Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Wood Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Wood Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Woodguard

SilvaStar

GR Plume Company, Inc

Hood Industries

Hunt Forest Products, Inc

Murphy Company

Pacific Woodtech Corporation

West Fraser LVL

Rosboro

AZEK Building Products

Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Decking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Decking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Decking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Decking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Decking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Decking Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Decking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Decking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Decking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Decking Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Decking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Decking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Decking Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Decking Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Decking Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Decking Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Decking Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Redwood Decking

4.1.3 Cedar Decking

