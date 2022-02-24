Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bacterial Vaginosis
This report studies the Bacterial Vaginosis Drug market, Bacterial Vaginosis Drug is used for the treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), which also known as vaginal bacteriosis or Gardnerella vaginitis, a disease of the vagina caused by excessive bacteria. This report includes metronidazole, clindamycin drug and other drugs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug market was valued at 943 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1149.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rx Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug include Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, Piramal, Abbott, Galderma, Mission, Alkem and Xiuzheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bacterial Vaginosis Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rx
- OTC
Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Pharmacy
- Other
Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bacterial Vaginosis Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bacterial Vaginosis Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bayer
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Piramal
- Abbott
- Galderma
- Mission
- Alkem
- Xiuzheng
- Teva
- Perrigo
- West-Ward
- HPGC
- Yunnan Baiyao
- Starpharma
- Novel
- Edenvridge
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
