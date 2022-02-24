Concrete Core Drills Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Diamond Drilling Tool is a drill specifically designed to remove a cylinder of material, much like a hole saw. The material left inside the drill bit is referred to as the core.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Core Drills in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Core Drills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete Core Drills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Concrete Core Drills companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete Core Drills market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Drill Bits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Core Drills include Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Tyrolit, Robert Bosch Tool, Golz L.L.C., Norton, Diamond Products and Milwaukee Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Core Drills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Core Drills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Concrete Core Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Drill Bits

Dry Drill Bits

Global Concrete Core Drills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Concrete Core Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electricians

Plumbers

Other

Global Concrete Core Drills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Concrete Core Drills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Core Drills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Core Drills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Core Drills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Concrete Core Drills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hilti

Husqvarna

Makita

Tyrolit

Robert Bosch Tool

Golz L.L.C.

Norton

Diamond Products

Milwaukee Tools

Atlas Corporation

Otto Baier

Chicago Pneumatic

Kor-It Diamond Tools

CS Unitec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Core Drills Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Core Drills Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Core Drills Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Core Drills Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Core Drills Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Core Drills Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Core Drills Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Core Drills Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Core Drills Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Core Drills Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Core Drills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Core Drills Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Core Drills Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Core Drills Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Core Drills Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Core Drills Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

