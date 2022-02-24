Core Drill Rigs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Core Drill Rig is a drill specifically designed to remove a cylinder of material, much like a hole saw. The material left inside the drill bit is referred to as the core.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Core Drill Rigs in global, including the following market information:

Global Core Drill Rigs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Core Drill Rigs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Core Drill Rigs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Core Drill Rigs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Drill Bits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Core Drill Rigs include Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Tyrolit, Robert Bosch Tool, Golz L.L.C., Norton, Diamond Products and Milwaukee Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Core Drill Rigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Core Drill Rigs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Core Drill Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Drill Bits

Dry Drill Bits

Global Core Drill Rigs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Core Drill Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electricians

Plumbers

Other

Global Core Drill Rigs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Core Drill Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Core Drill Rigs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Core Drill Rigs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Core Drill Rigs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Core Drill Rigs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hilti

Husqvarna

Makita

Tyrolit

Robert Bosch Tool

Golz L.L.C.

Norton

Diamond Products

Milwaukee Tools

Atlas Corporation

Otto Baier

Chicago Pneumatic

Kor-It Diamond Tools

CS Unitec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Core Drill Rigs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Core Drill Rigs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Core Drill Rigs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Core Drill Rigs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Core Drill Rigs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Core Drill Rigs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Core Drill Rigs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Core Drill Rigs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Core Drill Rigs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Core Drill Rigs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Core Drill Rigs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Core Drill Rigs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Core Drill Rigs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Drill Rigs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Core Drill Rigs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Drill Rigs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Core Drill Rigs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wet Drill Bit

