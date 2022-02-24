News

Food Bag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Food bags are usually made of PE polyethylene or PP polypropylene. Although the addition of various additives can change the properties of plastics, resins are the fundamental factors determining the type, performance and use of plastics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Bag in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Food Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Food Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Food Bag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Bag include Novolex, Advance Polybag, Superbag, Unistar Plastics, NewQuantum, Cardia Bioplastics, Olympic Plastic Bags, T.S.T Plaspack and Sahachit Watana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Plastic
  • Paper
  • Other

Global Food Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Supermarket
  • Restaurant
  • Home
  • Other

Global Food Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Food Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Food Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Food Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Food Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Novolex
  • Advance Polybag
  • Superbag
  • Unistar Plastics
  • NewQuantum
  • Cardia Bioplastics
  • Olympic Plastic Bags
  • T.S.T Plaspack
  • Sahachit Watana
  • Xtex Polythene
  • Papier-Mettler
  • Biobag
  • Thantawan
  • Shenzhen Zhengwang
  • Rongcheng Libai
  • DDplastic
  • Jiangsu Torise
  • Dongguan Xinhai
  • Shangdong Huanghai
  • Shenzhen Sanfeng
  • Leyi
  • Rizhao Huanuo
  • Huili
  • Weifang Baolong
  • Weifang Longpu
  • Tianjin Huijin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic
4.1.3 Paper
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Food Bag Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Gl

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Food Allergy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food Grade Methionine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oxygen Absorbers for Food Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food Sugar Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Backup Power Market Key Country Analysis, Manufacturers and End Users, Growth Forecast To 2026| Aggreko, Bloom Energy, Caterpillar, Cummins, LG Chem, GS Yuasa

December 20, 2021

Photo Couplers Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sharp, Isocom, Skyworks Solutions

December 24, 2021

Clinical Chemistry Reagents Market by Type (Liquid, Solid, Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 23, 2021

Synthetic Lubricants Market To, 2027 Size, Share, Growth and Key players are – Exxon Mobil, Shell, British Petroleum, Valvoline, Chevron

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button