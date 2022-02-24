Fuel Resistant Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fuel resistant coating can also be used to coat aluminum or steel fuel tanks using the fill and drain method. Certain additives and other chemicals in aviation fuels can increase the erosion of the fuel tank top coat inside the fuel tank.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fuel Resistant Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fuel Resistant Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fuel Resistant Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polysulfide Sealants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fuel Resistant Coating include PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, DowDuPont, Henkel, Permatex and Master Bond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fuel Resistant Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polysulfide Sealants

Polythioether Sealants

Silicone Sealants

Others

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical & Electronics

Other

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fuel Resistant Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fuel Resistant Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fuel Resistant Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fuel Resistant Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

3M

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

DowDuPont

Henkel

Permatex

Master Bond

Cytec Industries

AVIC

Basf

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fuel Resistant Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fuel Resistant Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fuel Resistant Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fuel Resistant Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuel Resistant Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuel Resistant Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Resistant Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fuel Resistant Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Resistant Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

