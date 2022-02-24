Optical Grade Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An optical coating is one or more thin layers of material deposited on an optical component such as a lens or mirror, which alters the way in which the optic reflects and transmits light.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Grade Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Optical Grade Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Optical Grade Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anti-Reflective Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Optical Grade Coatings include Brewer Science(USA), DELTA Light & Optics(Denmark), DiCon Fiberoptics(USA), Dontech(USA), Edmund Optics(USA), Evaporated Coatings(USA), Helia Photonics(UK), Hoya(USA) and ISP Optics(USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Optical Grade Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Architecture

Solar Power

Military and Defense

Automotive

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Optical Grade Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Optical Grade Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Optical Grade Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Optical Grade Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brewer Science(USA)

DELTA Light & Optics(Denmark)

DiCon Fiberoptics(USA)

Dontech(USA)

Edmund Optics(USA)

Evaporated Coatings(USA)

Helia Photonics(UK)

Hoya(USA)

ISP Optics(USA)

Optics Balzers(Germany)

OptoSigma(USA)

Inrad Optics(USA)

Princeton Instruments(USA)

Quantum Coating(USA)

Research Electro-Optics(USA)

Rocky Mountain Instrument(USA)

Umicore Coating Services(UK)

Tru Vue(USA)

VLOC(USA)

Zygo(USA)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Optical Grade Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Optical Grade Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Optical Grade Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Optical Grade Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Optical Grade Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Optical Grade Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Optical Grade Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Optical Grade Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Optical Grade Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Grade Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Grade Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Grade Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optical Grade Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Grade Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

