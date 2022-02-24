Optical Grade Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An optical coating is one or more thin layers of material deposited on an optical component such as a lens or mirror, which alters the way in which the optic reflects and transmits light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Grade Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Optical Grade Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Optical Grade Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Reflective Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optical Grade Coatings include Brewer Science(USA), DELTA Light & Optics(Denmark), DiCon Fiberoptics(USA), Dontech(USA), Edmund Optics(USA), Evaporated Coatings(USA), Helia Photonics(UK), Hoya(USA) and ISP Optics(USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Optical Grade Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optical Grade Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anti-Reflective Coatings
- Transparent Electrodes
- Reflective Coatings
- Filter Coatings
Global Optical Grade Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Architecture
- Solar Power
- Military and Defense
- Automotive
Global Optical Grade Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Optical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Optical Grade Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Optical Grade Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Optical Grade Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Optical Grade Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Brewer Science(USA)
- DELTA Light & Optics(Denmark)
- DiCon Fiberoptics(USA)
- Dontech(USA)
- Edmund Optics(USA)
- Evaporated Coatings(USA)
- Helia Photonics(UK)
- Hoya(USA)
- ISP Optics(USA)
- Optics Balzers(Germany)
- OptoSigma(USA)
- Inrad Optics(USA)
- Princeton Instruments(USA)
- Quantum Coating(USA)
- Research Electro-Optics(USA)
- Rocky Mountain Instrument(USA)
- Umicore Coating Services(UK)
- Tru Vue(USA)
- VLOC(USA)
- Zygo(USA)
