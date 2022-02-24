Wood Glue Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wood glue is an adhesive used to tightly bond pieces of wood together. Many substances have been used as glues.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Glue in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wood Glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wood Glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Wood Glue companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wood Glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Wood Glue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Glue include PPG Industries, 3M, Henkel, Solvay, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, DowDuPont and Permatex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wood Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wood Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-based Wood Glue
- Solvent-based Wood Glue
Global Wood Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wood Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Aviation
- Military Aviation
- General Aviation
Global Wood Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wood Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wood Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wood Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wood Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Wood Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG Industries
- 3M
- Henkel
- Solvay
- Flamemaster
- Chemetall
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- DowDuPont
- Permatex
- Master Bond
- Cytec Solvay Group
- AVIC
- Beacon Adhesives Inc.
- Hexcel Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- United Resin Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Glue Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Glue Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Glue Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Glue Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Glue Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Glue Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Glue Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Glue Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Glue Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Glue Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Glue Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Water-based Wood Glue
4.1.3 Solvent-based Wood Glue
4.2 By Type – Global Wood Glue Revenue & Forecast
