Aluminium Rigid Container Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminium Rigid Containers have emerged as an innovation to cut the repositioning & handling costs as well as to solve the space shortage problem. Collapsible rigid containers are in high demand owing to the customer requirement who dont want empty containers to accumulate the same space in a warehouse or on trucks as they do when they are full. These containers can thus be collapsed or unfolded to their number of fractions leading to stability and load capacity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Rigid Container in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Aluminium Rigid Container companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Rigid Container market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refrigerated Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Rigid Container include AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group and Preferred Freezer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Rigid Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Refrigerated Storage
- Cold Chain Logistics
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Rigid Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Rigid Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Rigid Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Aluminium Rigid Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AmeriCold Logistics
- Nichirei Logistics Group
- Lineage Logistics
- OOCL Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- JWD Group
- Swire Group
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- AGRO Merchants Group
- XPO Logistics
- CWT Limited
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Coperatief U.A.
- DHL
- SCG Logistics
- X2 Group
- AIT
- Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
- Best Cold Chain Co.
- A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
- Interstate Cold Storage
- Assa Abloy
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Chase Doors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Rigid Container Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Rigid Container Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Rigid Container Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Rigid Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Rigid Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Rigid Container Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Rigid Container Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Rigid Container Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Rigid Containe
