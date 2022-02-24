Cold Chain Transportation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Transportation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Chain Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refrigerated Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Chain Transportation include AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group and Preferred Freezer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cold Chain Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Chain Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Chain Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Chain Transportation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Chain Transportation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Chain Transportation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Chain Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Chain Transportation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cold Chain Transportation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Transportation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Chain Transportation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Transportation Companies

4 Market Si

