Cold Chain Transportation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Transportation in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold Chain Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refrigerated Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold Chain Transportation include AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group and Preferred Freezer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cold Chain Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Chain Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Refrigerated Storage
- Cold Chain Logistics
Global Cold Chain Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Cold Chain Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cold Chain Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cold Chain Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AmeriCold Logistics
- Nichirei Logistics Group
- Lineage Logistics
- OOCL Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- JWD Group
- Swire Group
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- AGRO Merchants Group
- XPO Logistics
- CWT Limited
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Coperatief U.A.
- DHL
- SCG Logistics
- X2 Group
- AIT
- Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
- Best Cold Chain Co.
- A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
- Interstate Cold Storage
- Assa Abloy
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Chase Doors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Chain Transportation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Chain Transportation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Chain Transportation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Chain Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Chain Transportation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cold Chain Transportation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Transportation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Chain Transportation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Transportation Companies
