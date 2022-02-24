Decorative Stainless Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stainless steel embossed plate, also known as “3D stainless steel plate”, is a new concept plate, which has strong three-dimensional effect. It is processed by embossing stainless steel plates with machinery so that concave-convex patterns are made (dozens of patterns available). With respect to advantages, embossed plates have novel patterns and good ornament effect, and they are good-looking, durable, and wear resistant. The embossed plate is a new product of stainless steel ornaments. It can be applied to many different fields, including ornament, anti-theft door, screen, kitchen ornament, cupboard and art and craft items etc.
Main advantages of stainless steel embossed sheet: good-looking, durable, wear resistant, strong decorative effect, good visual appearance, high quality, easy to clean, maintenance-free, compression resistant, resistance to scratches and does not leave fingerprints.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Stainless Steel in global, including the following market information:
- Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Decorative Stainless Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decorative Stainless Steel market was valued at 6734.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7564.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decorative Stainless Steel include NAS, Outokumpu, AK Steel, Allegheny, O’Neal Steel, POSCO, Universal Stainless and Sandmeyer Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Decorative Stainless Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flat Products
- Long/Tubular Products
Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive Component
- Oil and Gas
- Construction
Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Decorative Stainless Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Decorative Stainless Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Decorative Stainless Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Decorative Stainless Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NAS
- Outokumpu
- AK Steel
- Allegheny
- O’Neal Steel
- POSCO
- Universal Stainless
- Sandmeyer Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decorative Stainless Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decorative Stainless Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decorative Stainless Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decorative Stainless Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Stainless Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decorative Stainless Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Stainless Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decorative Stainless Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorativ
