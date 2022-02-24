Formwork Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Formwork is a structure, usually temporary, used to contain poured concrete and to mold it to the required dimensions and support until it is able to support itself. It consists primarily of the face contact material and the bearers that directly support the face contact material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Formwork Panels in global, including the following market information:
- Global Formwork Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Formwork Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Formwork Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Formwork Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Timber Formwork Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Formwork Panels include PERI, Doka, BEIS, ULMA, Alsina, Acrow, Acrowmisr, PASCHAL and NOE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Formwork Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Formwork Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Formwork Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Timber Formwork
- Steel Formwork
- Aluminum Formwork
- Other
Global Formwork Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Formwork Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Buildings
- Transportation
- Industrial Facilities
- Others
Global Formwork Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Formwork Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Formwork Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Formwork Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Formwork Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Formwork Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PERI
- Doka
- BEIS
- ULMA
- Alsina
- Acrow
- Acrowmisr
- PASCHAL
- NOE
- RMD Kwikform
- Intek
- Hankon
- Zulin
- Condor
- Waco International
- Taihang
- GCS
- MFE
- Pilosio
- Mesa Impala
- MEVA
- Faresin
- Urtim
- Lahyer
- Alpi SEA
- Wall-Ties & Forms
- Holdings
- Xingang Group
- Outinord
- Jinsenyuan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Formwork Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Formwork Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Formwork Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Formwork Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Formwork Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Formwork Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Formwork Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Formwork Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Formwork Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Formwork Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Formwork Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formwork Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Formwork Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formwork Panels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formwork Panels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formwork Panels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Formwork Panels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Timber Formwo
