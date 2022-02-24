Laser Ellipsometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An ellipsometer enables to measure the refractive index and the thickness of semi-transparent thin films. The instrument relies on the fact that the reflection at a dielectric interface depends on the polarization of the light while the transmission of light through a transparent layer changes the phase of the incoming wave depending on the refractive index of the material. An ellipsometer can be used to measure layers as thin as 1 nm up to layers which are several microns thick. Applications include the accurate thickness measurement of thin films, the identification of materials and thin layers and the characterization of surfaces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Ellipsometer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Laser Ellipsometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laser Ellipsometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small-sized Laser Ellipsometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laser Ellipsometer include J.A. Woollam Co.(US), Horiba(Japan), Gaertner Scientific Corporation(US), Semilab(Hungary), Sentech(Germany), Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics(India), Ellitop-Products(China), Accurion(Germany) and Angstrom Sun Technologies(US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laser Ellipsometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Small-sized Laser Ellipsometer
- Medium-sized Laser Ellipsometer
- Large-sized Laser Ellipsometer
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors and Electronics
- Academia and Labs
- Photovoltaics and Solar Cells
- Others
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laser Ellipsometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laser Ellipsometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laser Ellipsometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Laser Ellipsometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- J.A. Woollam Co.(US)
- Horiba(Japan)
- Gaertner Scientific Corporation(US)
- Semilab(Hungary)
- Sentech(Germany)
- Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics(India)
- Ellitop-Products(China)
- Accurion(Germany)
- Angstrom Sun Technologies(US)
- Film Sense(US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laser Ellipsometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laser Ellipsometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laser Ellipsometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laser Ellipsometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laser Ellipsometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laser Ellipsometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laser Ellipsometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laser Ellipsometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laser Ellipsometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Ellipsometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Ellipsometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Ellipsometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Ellipsometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Ellipsometer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Laser Ellipsometer Sales Market Report 2021
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Laser Ellipsometer Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition