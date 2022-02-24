Logistics and Cold Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Logistics and Cold Chain in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Logistics and Cold Chain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refrigerated Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Logistics and Cold Chain include AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group and Preferred Freezer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Logistics and Cold Chain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Refrigerated Storage
- Cold Chain Logistics
Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Logistics and Cold Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Logistics and Cold Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AmeriCold Logistics
- Nichirei Logistics Group
- Lineage Logistics
- OOCL Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- JWD Group
- Swire Group
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- AGRO Merchants Group
- XPO Logistics
- CWT Limited
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Co peratief U.A.
- DHL
- SCG Logistics
- X2 Group
- AIT
- Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
- Best Cold Chain Co.
- A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
- Interstate Cold Storage
- Assa Abloy
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Chase Doors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Logistics and Cold Chain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Logistics and Cold Chain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Logistics and Cold Chain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Logistics and Cold Chain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Logistics and Cold Chain Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logistics and Cold Chain Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Logistics and Cold Chain Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logistics and Cold Chain Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Cold Chain Logistics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028