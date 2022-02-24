Logistics and Cold Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Logistics and Cold Chain in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6905976/global-logistics-cold-chain-2022-2028-99

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Logistics and Cold Chain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refrigerated Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Logistics and Cold Chain include AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group and Preferred Freezer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Logistics and Cold Chain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Logistics and Cold Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Logistics and Cold Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Co peratief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-logistics-cold-chain-2022-2028-99-6905976

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Logistics and Cold Chain Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Logistics and Cold Chain Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Logistics and Cold Chain Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Logistics and Cold Chain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Logistics and Cold Chain Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logistics and Cold Chain Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Logistics and Cold Chain Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logistics and Cold Chain Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cold Chain Logistics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028