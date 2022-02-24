Enterprise SSDs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A solid-state drive (SSD) is a solid-state storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies as memory to store data persistently. It is also sometimes called solid-state disk, although SSDs do not have physical disks. SSDs may use traditional hard disk drive (HDD) form-factors and protocols such as SATA and SAS, greatly simplfying usage of SSDs in computers. Following the initial acceptance of SSDs with HDD interfaces, new form factors such as the M.2 form factor, and new I/O protocols such as NVM Express have been developed to address specific requirements of the Flash memory technology used in SSDs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise SSDs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Enterprise SSDs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Enterprise SSDs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Enterprise SSDs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise SSDs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SLC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise SSDs include Intel, ADATA, Kingston Technology, Corsair Memory, Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, Seagate, Micron Technology, Samsung and Toshiba Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enterprise SSDs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise SSDs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enterprise SSDs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- SLC
- MLC
- TLC
Global Enterprise SSDs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enterprise SSDs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Data Centers
- Desktop PCs
- Notebooks/Tablets
Global Enterprise SSDs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enterprise SSDs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Enterprise SSDs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Enterprise SSDs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Enterprise SSDs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Enterprise SSDs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Intel
- ADATA
- Kingston Technology
- Corsair Memory
- Hitachi Global Storage Technologies
- Seagate
- Micron Technology
- Samsung
- Toshiba Corp
- SanDisk
- Lenovo
- Netac
- Teclast
- Hewlett Packard
- Western Digital Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise SSDs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise SSDs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise SSDs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise SSDs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise SSDs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Enterprise SSDs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise SSDs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise SSDs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise SSDs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Enterprise SSDs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Enterprise SSDs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise SSDs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Enterprise SSDs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise SSDs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise SSDs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise SSDs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Enterprise SSDs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 SLC
