Acoustical Insulating Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acoustical Insulating is any means of reducing the sound pressure with respect to a specified sound source and receptor. There are several basic approaches to reducing sound: increasing the distance between source and receiver, using noise barriers to reflect or absorb the energy of the sound waves, using damping structures such as sound baffles, or using active antinoise sound generators.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustical Insulating Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Acoustical Insulating Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acoustical Insulating Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Exterior Acoustical Insulating Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acoustical Insulating Materials include Autoneum, Adler Pelzer Group, Faurecia, Sumitomoriko, 3M, Tuopu, Zhuzhou Times, Henkel and Nihon Tokushu Toryo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acoustical Insulating Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Exterior Acoustical Insulating Materials
- Interior Acoustical Insulating Materials
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building
- Automotive
- Other
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acoustical Insulating Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acoustical Insulating Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acoustical Insulating Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Acoustical Insulating Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Autoneum
- Adler Pelzer Group
- Faurecia
- Sumitomoriko
- 3M
- Tuopu
- Zhuzhou Times
- Henkel
- Nihon Tokushu Toryo
- Shanghai Car Carpet
- Lear
- Asimco Technologies
- Wolverine
- STP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustical Insulating Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustical Insulating Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustical Insulating Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustical Insulating Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustical Insulating Ma
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
China Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Sales Market Report 2021
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Acoustical Insulating Materials Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition