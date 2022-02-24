Crude Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Crude Steel
The crude steel market represents the supply of and demand for the crude steel products operated by independent crude steel products producers and integrated steel companies alike. The term crude steel is internationally used to mean the first solid steel product upon solidification of liquid steel, including ingots from conventional mills and semis (e.g., slab, billet and blooms) from continuous casters, suitable for further processing or for sale. The term crude steel is synonymous with the terms raw steel commonly used by manufacturers and third-party analysts in this industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crude Steel in global, including the following market information:
- Global Crude Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Crude Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Crude Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crude Steel market was valued at 1289180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1602650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Deoxidized Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crude Steel include China Baowu Group, ArcelorMittal S.A., Hesteel Group, Shagang Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel, Ansteel Group, Jianlong Heavy Industry Group and Shougang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crude Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crude Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crude Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fully Deoxidized Steel
- Semi Deoxidized Steel
- Not Deoxidized Steel
Global Crude Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crude Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Automotive
- Transportation
- Energy
- Packaging
- Tools and Machinery
- Consumer Appliances
- Metal Product
- Others
Global Crude Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crude Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Crude Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Crude Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Crude Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Crude Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- China Baowu Group
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Hesteel Group
- Shagang Group
- POSCO
- Nippon Steel
- Ansteel Group
- Jianlong Heavy Industry Group
- Shougang Group
- Shandong Steel Group
- Delong Steel Group
- Tata Steel
- Valin Group
- JFE Group
- Nucor Corporation
- Hyundai Steel
- Fangda Steel
- IMIDRO
- Benxi Steel
- Liuzhou Steel
- Jingye Steel
- Novolipetsk Steel
- Baotou Iron & Steel
- SAIL
- JSW Steel
- Rizhao Steel
- Sinogiant Group
- China Steel Corporation
- CITIC Pacific
- EVRAZ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crude Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crude Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crude Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crude Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crude Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Crude Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crude Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crude Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crude Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Crude Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Crude Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crude Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Crude Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crude Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Crude Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fully Deoxidized Steel
4.1.3 Semi Deoxidized Steel
