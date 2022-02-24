Acrylic Surface Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acrylic Surface Coatings market was valued at 48700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 72580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/125288/global-acrylic-surface-coatings-market-2022-2028-209

Waterborne Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Surface Coatings include Axalta, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Nippon, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Asian Paints and Benjamin Moore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Surface Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waterborne Coatings

Solventborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Other

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Household Furniture

Other

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axalta

BASF

DOW Chemicals

Nippon

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Asian Paints

Benjamin Moore

Brillux

Dunn Edwards

Jotun

Kansai Paint

RPM

Sacal International

Dulux

LangWeiTe

FeiTu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/125288/global-acrylic-surface-coatings-market-2022-2028-209

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Surface Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Surface Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Surface Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/