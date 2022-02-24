NewsTechnology

Acrylic Surface Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic Surface Coatings

The global Acrylic Surface Coatings market was valued at 48700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 72580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Waterborne Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Surface Coatings include Axalta, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Nippon, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Asian Paints and Benjamin Moore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Surface Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Waterborne Coatings
  • Solventborne Coatings
  • Powder Coatings
  • Other

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Household Furniture
  • Other

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Acrylic Surface Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Axalta
  • BASF
  • DOW Chemicals
  • Nippon
  • PPG
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Valspar
  • Asian Paints
  • Benjamin Moore
  • Brillux
  • Dunn Edwards
  • Jotun
  • Kansai Paint
  • RPM
  • Sacal International
  • Dulux
  • LangWeiTe
  • FeiTu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Surface Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Surface Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Surface Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Surface Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Surface Coatings Companies

