Agar Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agar Powder
The global Agar Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gelidium Agar Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agar Powder include Marine Chemicals, B&V Agar, Agarmex, Hispanagar, Acroyali Holdings Qingdao, Industrias Roko, S.A, Wako, Fooding Group Limited and Foodchem International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agar Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agar Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agar Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gelidium Agar Powder
- Gracilaria Agar Powder
- Pterocladia Agar Powder
- Other
Global Agar Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agar Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Medical
- Chemical
- Other
Global Agar Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agar Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agar Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agar Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agar Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Agar Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Marine Chemicals
- B&V Agar
- Agarmex
- Hispanagar
- Acroyali Holdings Qingdao
- Industrias Roko, S.A
- Wako
- Fooding Group Limited
- Foodchem International
- Hainan Sanqi
- Anhui Suntran Chemical Co
- Jiangsu Ruixue Haiyang
- Medichem Kimya Sanayi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agar Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agar Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agar Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agar Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agar Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agar Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agar Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agar Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agar Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agar Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agar Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agar Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agar Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agar Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Agar Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gelidium Agar Powder
4.1.3 Gracilaria Agar Powder
