Agar Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Agar Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gelidium Agar Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agar Powder include Marine Chemicals, B&V Agar, Agarmex, Hispanagar, Acroyali Holdings Qingdao, Industrias Roko, S.A, Wako, Fooding Group Limited and Foodchem International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agar Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agar Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agar Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gelidium Agar Powder

Gracilaria Agar Powder

Pterocladia Agar Powder

Other

Global Agar Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agar Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medical

Chemical

Other

Global Agar Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agar Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agar Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agar Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agar Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Agar Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marine Chemicals

B&V Agar

Agarmex

Hispanagar

Acroyali Holdings Qingdao

Industrias Roko, S.A

Wako

Fooding Group Limited

Foodchem International

Hainan Sanqi

Anhui Suntran Chemical Co

Jiangsu Ruixue Haiyang

Medichem Kimya Sanayi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agar Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agar Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agar Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agar Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agar Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agar Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agar Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agar Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agar Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agar Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agar Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agar Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agar Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agar Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agar Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gelidium Agar Powder

4.1.3 Gracilaria Agar Powder

