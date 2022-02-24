Three-piece Cans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Three-piece Cans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Three-piece Cans include Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, HUBER Packaging Group, Silgan Metal Packaging, CPMC, Pacific Can and Shengxing Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Three-piece Cans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Three-piece Cans Market, byMaterials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Three-piece Cans Market Segment Percentages, byMaterials, 2021 (%)

Aluminum

Steel

Other

Global Three-piece Cans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Three-piece Cans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage

Canned Food

Other

Global Three-piece Cans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Three-piece Cans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Three-piece Cans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Three-piece Cans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Three-piece Cans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Three-piece Cans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Crown Holdings

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group

HUBER Packaging Group

Silgan Metal Packaging

CPMC

Pacific Can

Shengxing Group

Toyo Seikan

Chumboon

ORG Packagin

