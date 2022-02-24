NewsTechnology

Three-piece Cans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Three-piece Cans

The global Three-piece Cans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Three-piece Cans include Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, HUBER Packaging Group, Silgan Metal Packaging, CPMC, Pacific Can and Shengxing Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Three-piece Cans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Three-piece Cans Market, byMaterials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Three-piece Cans Market Segment Percentages, byMaterials, 2021 (%)

  • Aluminum
  • Steel
  • Other

Global Three-piece Cans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Three-piece Cans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Beverage
  • Canned Food
  • Other

Global Three-piece Cans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Three-piece Cans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Three-piece Cans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Three-piece Cans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Three-piece Cans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
  • Key companies Three-piece Cans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Crown Holdings
  • Ball Corporation
  • Ardagh Group
  • Ball Corporation
  • HUBER Packaging Group
  • Silgan Metal Packaging
  • CPMC
  • Pacific Can
  • Shengxing Group
  • Toyo Seikan
  • Chumboon
  • ORG Packagin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Three-piece Cans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market byMaterials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Three-piece Cans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Three-piece Cans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Three-piece Cans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Three-piece Cans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Three-piece Cans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Three-piece Cans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Three-piece Cans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Three-piece Cans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Three-piece Cans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Three-piece Cans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Three-piece Cans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Three-piece Cans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Three-piece Cans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Three-piece Cans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Three-piece Cans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By aterials – Global Three-piece Cans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

