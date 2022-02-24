Solvent Borne Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solvent Borne Adhesives
The global Solvent Borne Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chloroprene Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solvent Borne Adhesives include 3M, Dow Chemicals, Henkel AG & Co., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Jowat AG, Arkema Group, Ashland and Royal Adhesives & Sealants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solvent Borne Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Chloroprene Rubber
- Poly Acrylate(PA)
- SBC Resin Adhesives
- Other
Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building and Construction
- Paper, Board & Packaging
- Woodworking & Joinery
- Footwear
- Electrical & Electronics
- Other
Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solvent Borne Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solvent Borne Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solvent Borne Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Solvent Borne Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Dow Chemicals
- Henkel AG & Co.
- Sika AG
- H.B. Fuller
- Jowat AG
- Arkema Group
- Ashland
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- DELO Industrial Adhesives
- Franklin International
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hexion
- Huntsman Corp
- Master Bond
- Wisdom Adhesives
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Benson Polymers Ltd
- Cyberbond LLC
- Collano Adhesives AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solvent Borne Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Borne Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Borne Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Borne Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Borne Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Borne Adhesives Companies
