Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cetane Number Improver
The global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Petroleum Diesel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) include The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Innospec, Very One(Eurenco Inc.), Nitroerg, Afton Chemical Corporation, GE(Baker Hughes), Chevron Oronite and EPC-UK Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Petroleum Diesel
- Biodiesel
Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Refinery
- Aftermarket
Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- BASF SE
- Innospec
- Very One(Eurenco Inc.)
- Nitroerg
- Afton Chemical Corporation
- GE(Baker Hughes)
- Chevron Oronite
- EPC-UK Plc
- CetPro Ltd
- Cestoil Chemicals
- Southwestern Petroleum Corporation
- Dorf-Ketal Chemicals
- Chemiphase Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cetane Number Improver(2-EHN) Companies
