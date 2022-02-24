Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramic Base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection include Hyperion Catalysis International(USA), Agfa-Gevaert N.V.(Belgium), Parker Hannifin Corporation(USA), Celanese Corporation(USA), Enthone Electronics Solutions(USA), Premix OY(Finland), KEMET Corporation(USA), Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.(USA) and PolyOne Corporation(USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Base

Semiconductor Base

Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Other

Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hyperion Catalysis International(USA)

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.(Belgium)

Parker Hannifin Corporation(USA)

Celanese Corporation(USA)

Enthone Electronics Solutions(USA)

Premix OY(Finland)

KEMET Corporation(USA)

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.(USA)

PolyOne Corporation(USA)

Rieke Metals Inc.(USA)

RTP Company(USA)

Solvay SA(Belgium)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrostatic Discharge(ESD) Protection Players in Global Market

