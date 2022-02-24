Pharmaceutical Containers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pharmaceutical Containers
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Containers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pharmaceutical Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharmaceutical Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Containers include Gerresheimer, AptarGroup, Berry Plastics Group, Amcor Limited, Alpha Packaging, COMAR, Drug Plastics, O.Berk Company and Pretium Packaging Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pharmaceutical Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Containers
- Plastic Containers
- Metal Containers
Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Medical
- Chemical
- Other
Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gerresheimer
- AptarGroup
- Berry Plastics Group
- Amcor Limited
- Alpha Packaging
- COMAR
- Drug Plastics
- O.Berk Company
- Pretium Packaging Corporation
- Tim Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pharmaceutical Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pharmaceutical Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pharmaceutical Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Containers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Containers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Container
