Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aluminum Scrap Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminium Foil Scrap Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Scrap Recycling include China Metal Recycling, Glencore, Hindalco Industries, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management, Guidetti, Redoma Recycling and Tomra Sorting Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Scrap Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminium Foil Scrap

Aluminium Ingot Scrap

Other

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packing

Electronics

Machinery & Equipment

Construction

Other

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Metal Recycling

Glencore

Hindalco Industries

Kuusakoski

Sims Metal Management

Guidetti

Redoma Recycling

Tomra Sorting Solutions

