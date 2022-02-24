Medical Gauze Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Gauze
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gauze in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Gauze Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Gauze Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Gauze companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Gauze market was valued at 3979.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5403.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gauze Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Gauze include Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic, Dynarex, Smith & Nephew, BDF, Hartmann, Kawamoto and Medline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Gauze manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Gauze Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gauze Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gauze Pads
- Gauze Tape
- Gauze Bandage
Global Medical Gauze Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gauze Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- First Aid
- Surgery
- Other
Global Medical Gauze Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gauze Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Gauze revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Gauze revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Gauze sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Gauze sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- 3M
- Medtronic
- Dynarex
- Smith & Nephew
- BDF
- Hartmann
- Kawamoto
- Medline
- Derma Sciences
- Jiangsu ZhiXin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd.
- Suzhou Hengxiang Medical Dressing Co.,Ltd
- Jiangsu ZhiXin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd.
- BATIST Medical
- Fleming Medical
- Kingphar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Gauze Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Gauze Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Gauze Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Gauze Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Gauze Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Gauze Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Gauze Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Gauze Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Gauze Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Gauze Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Gauze Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Gauze Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Gauze Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gauze Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Gauze Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gauze Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Gauze Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gauze Pads
4.1.3 Gauze Tape
4
