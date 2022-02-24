Medical Gauze Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gauze in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Gauze Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Gauze Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Gauze companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Gauze market was valued at 3979.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5403.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gauze Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Gauze include Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic, Dynarex, Smith & Nephew, BDF, Hartmann, Kawamoto and Medline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Gauze manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Gauze Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gauze Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gauze Pads

Gauze Tape

Gauze Bandage

Global Medical Gauze Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gauze Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

First Aid

Surgery

Other

Global Medical Gauze Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gauze Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Gauze revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Gauze revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Gauze sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Gauze sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

3M

Medtronic

Dynarex

Smith & Nephew

BDF

Hartmann

Kawamoto

Medline

Derma Sciences

Jiangsu ZhiXin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Hengxiang Medical Dressing Co.,Ltd

BATIST Medical

Fleming Medical

Kingphar

