Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate market was valued at 6227.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7796.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hard Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate include PT Indo Sukses Sentra Usaha, Shell, Hansa, Galil Raw Materials, Unger, Pilot Chemical, Huntsman, Cepsa and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hard Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate

Soft Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wetting Agents

Emulsifier

Detergent

Other

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PT Indo Sukses Sentra Usaha

Shell

Hansa

Galil Raw Materials

Unger

Pilot Chemical

Huntsman

Cepsa

Solvay

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Miwon Chemical

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical

Nanjing Kenier

