Oral Anticoagulants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oral Anticoagulants
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Anticoagulants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Oral Anticoagulants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oral Anticoagulants market was valued at 14950 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Thrombin Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oral Anticoagulants include Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Armatheon, Aspen, AstraZeneca and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oral Anticoagulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oral Anticoagulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct Thrombin Inhibitors
- Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors
Global Oral Anticoagulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- Pulmonary Embolism
- Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Hemodialysis
- Others
Global Oral Anticoagulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oral Anticoagulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oral Anticoagulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oral Anticoagulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Oral Anticoagulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Sanofi
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Armatheon
- Aspen
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Cellceutix
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- CSL Behring
- Eisai
- GSK
- Marathon Pharmaceuticals
- Ockham Biotech
- Perosphere
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oral Anticoagulants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oral Anticoagulants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oral Anticoagulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oral Anticoagulants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oral Anticoagulants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oral Anticoagulants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oral Anticoagulants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oral Anticoagulants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oral Anticoagulants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Anticoagulants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oral Anticoagulants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Anticoagulants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oral Anticoagulants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Anticoagulants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oral Anticoag
