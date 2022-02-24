Soft Optical Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Soft Optical Glass
The global Soft Optical Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Coated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soft Optical Glass include PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Pilkington, Saint Gobain, Abrisa Technologies, Cardinal, CSG Holding and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soft Optical Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soft Optical Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Soft Optical Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Coated Glass
- Double Coated Glass
- Triple Coated Glass
Global Soft Optical Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Soft Optical Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solar
- Construction
- Other
Global Soft Optical Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Soft Optical Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Soft Optical Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Soft Optical Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Soft Optical Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Soft Optical Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG
- AGC
- Guardian Industries
- Pilkington
- Saint Gobain
- Abrisa Technologies
- Cardinal
- CSG Holding
- Taiwan Glass
- Noval Glass
- ITI Glass
- Hangzhou Guanqi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soft Optical Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soft Optical Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soft Optical Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soft Optical Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soft Optical Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soft Optical Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soft Optical Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soft Optical Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soft Optical Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soft Optical Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soft Optical Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soft Optical Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soft Optical Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Optical Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soft Optical Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Optical Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Soft Optical Glass Market Size
