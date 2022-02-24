Tussah Silks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tussah Silks
The global Tussah Silks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Potion Silk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tussah Silks include Anhui Silk, Wujiang First Textile, Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk, Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe(Group) Corp, Shengkun Silk Manufacturing, Jiangsu Sutong Cocoon & Silk and Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tussah Silks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tussah Silks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Tussah Silks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Potion Silk
- Gray Silk
Global Tussah Silks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Tussah Silks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile Industry
- Cosmetics & Medical
- Other
Global Tussah Silks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Tussah Silks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tussah Silks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tussah Silks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tussah Silks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Tussah Silks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Anhui Silk
- Wujiang First Textile
- Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk
- Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
- Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe(Group) Corp
- Shengkun Silk Manufacturing
- Jiangsu Sutong Cocoon & Silk
- Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk
- Wensli Group
- China Silk Corporation
- Entogenetics, Inc
- Bolt Threads Inc
- Spiber Technologies
- Amsilk GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tussah Silks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tussah Silks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tussah Silks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tussah Silks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tussah Silks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tussah Silks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tussah Silks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tussah Silks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tussah Silks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tussah Silks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tussah Silks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tussah Silks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tussah Silks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tussah Silks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tussah Silks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tussah Silks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tussah Silks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Potion Silk
4.1.3 Gray Silk
