Waterborne Polyester Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Waterborne Polyester Resins
The global Waterborne Polyester Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Saturated Waterborne Polyester Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Polyester Resins include DSM, Evonik, BASF, Bayer, Allnex, DIC, Worthen Industries, YGHD and CGC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waterborne Polyester Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Saturated Waterborne Polyester Resins
- Not Saturated Waterborne Polyester Resins
Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Automotive
- Other
Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Waterborne Polyester Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Waterborne Polyester Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Waterborne Polyester Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Waterborne Polyester Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DSM
- Evonik
- BASF
- Bayer
- Allnex
- DIC
- Worthen Industries
- YGHD
- CGC
- Shuaike Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterborne Polyester Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterborne Polyester Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Polyester Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Polyester Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Polyester Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterborne Polyester Resins Companies
