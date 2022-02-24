Waterproof Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Waterproof Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterproof Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Waterproof Textiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterproof Textiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluoropolymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterproof Textiles include Clariant, Columbia Sportswear, Dow Corning, Heartland Textiles, Huntsman Textile Effects, General Electric, Archroma, APT Fabrics and W.L. Gore and Associates Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterproof Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproof Textiles Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Waterproof Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Fluoropolymers

Polyurethane(PU)

Polyester Microfilament Yarns

Other

Global Waterproof Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Waterproof Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Garment

Tents

Other

Global Waterproof Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Waterproof Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproof Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproof Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterproof Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Waterproof Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Columbia Sportswear

Dow Corning

Heartland Textiles

Huntsman Textile Effects

General Electric

Archroma

APT Fabrics

W.L. Gore and Associates Inc

Lowe Alpine

Xinxiang Xinxing Special Fabric

Anhui Zhongen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterproof Textiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterproof Textiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterproof Textiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterproof Textiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterproof Textiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterproof Textiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterproof Textiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterproof Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterproof Textiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterproof Textiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterproof Textiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproof Textiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproof Textiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Textiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterproof Textiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Textiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

