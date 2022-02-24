Refrigerant Oils Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Refrigerant Oils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigerant Oils include The Lubrizol Corporation, The Dow Chemical, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Fuchs Lubricants, Chevron Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan, Summit Industrial Products and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refrigerant Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigerant Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Refrigerant Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Oils

Synthetic Oils

Global Refrigerant Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Refrigerant Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Other

Global Refrigerant Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Refrigerant Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigerant Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigerant Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refrigerant Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Refrigerant Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Dow Chemical

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Fuchs Lubricants

Chevron Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan

Summit Industrial Products

Lanxess

Exxon Mobil Corporation

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Sonneborn, LLC

BVA, Inc

JX Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerant Oils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refrigerant Oils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refrigerant Oils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refrigerant Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refrigerant Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refrigerant Oils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigerant Oils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refrigerant Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refrigerant Oils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refrigerant Oils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refrigerant Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerant Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigerant Oils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerant Oils Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigerant Oils Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerant Oils Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refrigerant Oils Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

