Cyanocobalamin Injection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyanocobalamin is a man-made form of vitamin B12 used to prevent and treat low blood levels of this vitamin. Most people get enough vitamin B12 from their diet. Vitamin B12 is important to maintain the health of your metabolism, blood cells, and nerves.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyanocobalamin Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)

Global top five Cyanocobalamin Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cyanocobalamin Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vitamins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cyanocobalamin Injection include Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals(Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis, Jamieson, Teva(Actavis), Merck and Mylan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyanocobalamin Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vitamins

Supplements

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cyanocobalamin Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cyanocobalamin Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cyanocobalamin Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Key companies Cyanocobalamin Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals(Daiichi Sankyo)

Endo International

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi-Aventis

Jamieson

Teva(Actavis)

Merck

Mylan

Bayer HealthCare

Pfizer

ANGELINI

Biological E

CCEPCD

Huaxin Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyanocobalamin Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cyanocobalamin Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyanocobalamin Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyanocobalamin Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyanocobalamin Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyanocobalamin Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyanocobalamin Injection Companies

4 S

