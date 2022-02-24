Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment are some Equipmentmedical tests required to diagnose disease or injury in animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-ray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment include GE, IDEXX, Esaote, Agfa Healthcare, Toshiba, Carestream Health, BCF Technology, Mindray and Hallmarq, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- MRI
- Others
Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Livestock
- Pet
Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- IDEXX
- Esaote
- Agfa Healthcare
- Toshiba
- Carestream Health
- BCF Technology
- Mindray
- Hallmarq
- Heska
- Sedecal
- Kaixin Electric
- Chison
- MinXray
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Diagnostic Eq
