Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The major factors that drive the growth of global tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, inactivated market is rise in prevalence of tick-borne encephalitis, especially in Europe, and increased government funding on healthcare facilities. In addition, increase in drug development owing to technological advancement in the medical sector fuels the market growth. However, high cost of vaccines is the major restraint of the market. On the contrary, untapped economies with unmet medical needs is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine in global, including the following market information:

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)

Global top five Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

European TBE Virus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine include Pfizer, Encephalitis, Cochrane Collaboration, Sonic HealthPlus and Superdrug Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

European TBE Virus

Far Eastern TBE Virus

Siberian TBE Virus

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

Traveler Vaccines

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Key companies Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Encephalitis

Cochrane Collaboration

Sonic HealthPlus

Superdrug Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tick-borne Encephalitis

