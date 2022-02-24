Haptic Interface Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Haptic Interface is a technology, which allows a human to establish a connection with an electronic device such as computers and smartphones by the body sensations and body movements. Each action of body refers to certain tasks and assist the user by giving desired result. Features such as hands free use device, digital virtual assistance and scope in the virtual reality are playing the key role in the market driver.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Haptic Interface in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tactile feedback haptic technology driven by its applications in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. the smartphones and tablets are inbuilt with tactile feedback and the trend has been shifting to wearable devices such as smartwatches and wristbands. The market for tactile feedback haptics is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand in several applications such as gaming, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Haptic technology has huge potential in the smartphone sector mainly because of the rise in smartphones equipped with large touch screen interfaces. The growing market for large-screen smartphones equipped with haptic technology will drive growth in the haptic technology market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the usage of smartphones and tablets has increased primarily in web-based and media-based applications, resulting in high penetration among individual customers. The demand for an interactive sensory experience by consumers drives the demand for devices with haptics.

Future of Haptics Technology? Future applications of haptic technology cover a wide spectrum of human interaction with technology. Current research focuses on the mastery of tactile interaction with holograms and distant objects, which if successful may result in applications and advancements in gaming, movies, manufacturing, medical, and other industries.[The medical industry stands to gain from virtual and telepresence surgeries, which provide new options for medical care. The clothing retail industry could gain from haptic technology by allowing users to “feel” the texture of clothes for sale on the internet. Future advancements in haptic technology may create new industries that were previously not feasible or realistic.

The worldwide market for Haptic Interface is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

