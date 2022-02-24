IoT Smart Sensors Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

This report studies the IoT Smart Sensors market, a smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the IoT Smart Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are main five kinds of IoT Sensors, which are Pressure Sensor, Environmental Sensor, Optical Sensor, Chemical Sensor and Motion Sensor. Pressure Sensor Type is important in the IoT Sensors, with a consumption market share nearly 32.42% in 2021.

The worldwide market for IoT Smart Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 32900 million US$ in 2027, from 9560 million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

