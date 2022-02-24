Luxury Countertops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Countertop usually refers to a horizontal work surface in kitchens or other food preparation areas, bathrooms or others (e.g., laundry and bar) in general. It is frequently installed upon and supported by cabinets. The surface is positioned at an ergonomic height for the user and the particular task for which it is designed. A countertop may be constructed of various materials with different attributes of functionality, durability, and aesthetics. The countertop may have built-in appliances, or accessory items relative to the intended application.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Countertops in global, including the following market information:
- Global Luxury Countertops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Luxury Countertops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Luxury Countertops companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Countertops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Countertops include Arborite, AKP, Aristech Surfaces, Armas Company, Arpa Industriale, CAMBRIA, Wilsonart, LOTTE ADVANCED and Caesarstone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Countertops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Countertops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Luxury Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laminates
- Engineered Stone
- Natural Stone
- Other Materials
Global Luxury Countertops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Luxury Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Luxury Countertops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Luxury Countertops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Luxury Countertops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Luxury Countertops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Luxury Countertops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Luxury Countertops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arborite
- AKP
- Aristech Surfaces
- Armas Company
- Arpa Industriale
- CAMBRIA
- Wilsonart
- LOTTE ADVANCED
- Caesarstone
- Formica
- Cosentino SA
- Granito Zucchi
- Groupe Pierredeplan
- Hanwha
- CXUN
- Gelandi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Countertops Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Countertops Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Countertops Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Countertops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Countertops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Countertops Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Countertops Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Countertops Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Countertops Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Countertops Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Countertops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Countertops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Countertops Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Countertops Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Countertops Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Countertops Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
