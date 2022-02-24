Home Security Camera Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

A home security camera is a surveillance camera that can be deployed either outside or inside the house/building to monitor suspicious activities happening in and around the premise. There is a various cameras such as wireless camera, IP camera, dome camera, and PTZ camera that enable the users to control and monitor the camera with the help of smartphones. Security issues in developing countries are the major factor driving the growth of home security camera market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Home Security Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Home security cameras are available in a wide variety of specifications, sizes, and resolution, but their prime function is to capture and store a video for security purpose. Home security cameras help to monitor the activities in the house as well as around the house. Major factors driving the home security camera market are ease of installation of security cameras and the increasing awareness of the security needs. Introduction of new features such as motion detection with text message alerts and remote view on mobile devices has transformed the scenario of home security camera market.

Use of security camera has been in existence in offices and stores for a long time, but now security has become paramount in the residential sector as well. Owing to this, home security camera segment is gaining immense popularity among the consumers. Also, with the advancements in wireless technologies, security camera solutions have also advanced. The global home security camera market has been segmented based on type, service, resolution, product, and region. There has been significant growth in commercial and residential security concern in countries such as India and China. At present, China has the world?s largest number of surveillance cameras installed across the country. Thus, the region has become lucrative for the firms that provide home security camera.

The worldwide market for Home Security Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hikvision

Axis Communications

Panasonic

Dahua

Bosch Security Systems

Sony

Samsung

Avigilon

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Mobotix

GeoVision

Belkin

NetGeat

Vivotek

D-Link

Arecont Vision

Wanscam

Toshiba

GOSCAM

Juanvision

Apexis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dome Security Camera

Bullet Security Camera

IP Security Camera

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Security Camera

Outdoor Security Camera

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Home Security Camera market.

Chapter 1, to describe Home Security Camera Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Home Security Camera, with sales, revenue, and price of Home Security Camera, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Home Security Camera, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Home Security Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Security Camera sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Home Security Camera Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dome Security Camera

1.2.2 Bullet Security Camera

1.2.3 IP Security Camera

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Indoor Security Camera

1.3.2 Outdoor Security Camera

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

