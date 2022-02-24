Chip-on-flex (COF) Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Chip-on-Flex, or COF, refers to the semiconductor wherein the microchip is specifically mounted on and electrically associated with a flexible circuit

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chip-on-flex (COF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The expanding requirement for little and adaptable hardware in different applications is a major driver for the market.

The worldwide market for Chip-on-flex (COF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AKM Industrial

Chipbond Technology

Compass Technology Company

Compunetics

CWE

Danbond Technology

Flexceed

LGIT

STARS Microelectronics

Stemco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Sided Chip on Flex

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Medical

Aerospace

Electronics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chip-on-flex (COF) market.



Chapter 1, to describe Chip-on-flex (COF) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;



Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chip-on-flex (COF), with sales, revenue, and price of Chip-on-flex (COF), in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chip-on-flex (COF), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Chip-on-flex (COF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chip-on-flex (COF) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

