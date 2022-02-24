Nanocrystalline Diamond Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanocrystalline diamond (NCD) is a thin film of diamond with nanometre size crystals, usually supported on a silicon wafer. However, NCD can be grown on many other substrates such as metals, quartz and other transparent glasses, piezoelectrics etc. NCD has most of the extreme properties of diamond but at a substantially reduced cost, larger area and more practical format.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanocrystalline Diamond in global, including the following market information:

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nanocrystalline Diamond companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanocrystalline Diamond market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HPHT(High Pressure, High Temperature) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanocrystalline Diamond include ZhongNan Diamond, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond, CR GEMS Diamond, Element Six, Jinqu Chaoying Diamond, Sumitomo Electric and Microwave Enterprises, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nanocrystalline Diamond manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HPHT(High Pressure, High Temperature)

CVD(Chemical Vapour Deposition)

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Device

Optical Material

Electron Device

Jewelry

Other

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanocrystalline Diamond revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanocrystalline Diamond revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nanocrystalline Diamond sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nanocrystalline Diamond sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZhongNan Diamond

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

CR GEMS Diamond

Element Six

Jinqu Chaoying Diamond

Sumitomo Electric

Microwave Enterprises

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nanocrystalline Diamond Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nanocrystalline Diamond Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanocrystalline Diamond Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nanocrystalline Diamond Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanocrystalline Diamond Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanocrystalline Diamond Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanocrystalline Diamond Companies

4 Sights by Product

