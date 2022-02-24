Cellulose Film Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Cellulose film is derived from natural cellulose with raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton pulp, by the chemical process of alkalization, xanthation and casing etc. It is different from common paper in its good softness and transparency. It is just like glass. Its low permeability to air, oils, greases, bacteria, and water makes it useful for food packaging, tobacco packaging, pharmaceutical packaging and cosmetic packaging among others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cellulose Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry is highly concentrated, with fewer than 10 companies worldwide. These companies are mainly concentrated in China, Japan and the United Kingdom. The high-end market was once monopolized by Japanese and British companies for a long time. In 2016, Japanese companies acquired Innovia Films cellulose business. In addition, Shandong Henglian New Materials Co., Ltd. has made breakthroughs in research and development in recent years. At present, high-end products are mainly in the hands of these two companies.

Due to environmental issues, the government has tightened controls on companies, resulting in a 10% to 15% increase in the price of products in 2018 compared to the same period last year. At present, there is a phenomenon of tight supply in the market. Our analysts believe that with the government’s control and strict internal requirements, it is expected that prices will return to normal in the future, with a 1% to 2% decline (The maturity of technology and the control of costs) every year.

The worldwide market for Cellulose Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 390 million US$ in 2027, from 300 million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Futamura Chemical

Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film

Zhejiang Koray New Materials

Hubei Golden Ring

Yibin Grace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Colourless Cellulose Film

Coloured Cellulose Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cellulose Film market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cellulose Film Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cellulose Film, with sales, revenue, and price of Cellulose Film, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cellulose Film, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Cellulose Film market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cellulose Film sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cellulose Film Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Colourless Cellulose Film

1.2.2 Coloured Cellulose Film

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food Packaging

1.3.2 Tobacco Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.3.4 Cosmetic Packaging

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

